DONE DEAL: Sevilla announce Montiel departure for River Plate

Gonzalo Montiel is leaving Sevilla to return to Argentina with River Plate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sevilla signed Montiel, 28, from River Plate in the summer of 2021.

Last season he was loaned to Nottingham Forest.

There has been one goal in nine competitive matches for Sevilla this season.

Now the LaLiga club has announced that the Argentina international is returning to River Plate in a permanent transfer.