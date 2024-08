DONE DEAL: Real Valladolid signing Arsenal goalkeeper Hein

Real Valladolid are signing Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein.

The Estonia international moves to Valladolid on-loan for the season.

Valladolid will compete in the LaLiga this season after winning promotion last term.

Hein, 22, left London this morning and is due to undertake a medical and sign his deal with Valladolid later today.

Arsenal confirmed the move this morning in a statement.