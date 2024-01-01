Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

Arsenal chiefs confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Merino this week

Arsenal chiefs confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Merino this week
Arsenal chiefs confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Merino this week
Arsenal chiefs confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Merino this weekLaLiga
Arsenal chiefs are confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this week.

Football.London says there's an understanding between all three parties that Merino will move to the Gunners in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indeed, Arsenal will push to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours.

And there is a belief the Spain midfielder will be an Arsenal player before the new season kicks off in a week's time.

It's been claimed Merino has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a four-year contract.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino Zazon MikelArsenalReal SociedadLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal debating Merino addition due to transfer policy
Nketiah key as Arsenal move for Merino stalls
Calafiori? Merino? Why Arsenal's summer buying signals a mentality shift