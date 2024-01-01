Arsenal chiefs confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Merino this week

Arsenal chiefs are confident signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this week.

Football.London says there's an understanding between all three parties that Merino will move to the Gunners in the coming days.

Indeed, Arsenal will push to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours.

And there is a belief the Spain midfielder will be an Arsenal player before the new season kicks off in a week's time.

It's been claimed Merino has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a four-year contract.