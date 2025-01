Hungary midfielder Tamás Nikistcher has joined Real Valladolid.

Nikistcher arrives from Hungary's Kecskeméti TE and has signed a deal with Valladolid to 2028.

Valladolid have paid a fee of around €1m for the 25 year-old.

Nikistcher stands at 1.93m tall and arrives after making 17 appearances for his former club over the first-half of the Hungarian season.

With his country, Nikistcher boasts six caps.