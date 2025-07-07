DONE DEAL: Real Oviedo sign Mirandes midfielder Riera

Primera Liga new-boys have signed Alberto Riera from Mirandes.

The midfielder, 27, has signed a two-year deal with Oviedo to 2027.

Riera has played for Mirandés for the last two seasons, having an exceptional 24/25 season that saw him reach the play-off final, which they lost to Real Oviedo.

Raised in the Real Betis youth system, last season he produced a total of seven goals and four assists in 46 games

Riera joins Oviedo in a free transfer.