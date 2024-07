DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Leeds defender Llorente

Real Betis have signed Leeds United defender Diego Llorente.

The Spain international moves to Betis for a fee of €3.5m.

Llorente has also signed a deal with Betis to 2028.

He arrived in Seville on Monday and passed his medical ahead of signing terms yesterday.

Llorente follows Marc Roca from Leeds, with the midfielder also signing permanently for Betis last week.