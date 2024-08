DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Sierra to Estoril

DONE DEAL: Real Betis sell Sierra to Estoril

Real Betis have sold Ismael Sierra to Portugal's Estoril.

The young centre-half moves to Estoril for a modest fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

Betis will maintain a buy-back option and also hold a 45 per cent cut of any sell-on fee.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini approved the departure as there was little chance of regular first team football for Sierra this season.

Should he impress in Portugal, Betis will seek to buy him back.