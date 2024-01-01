DONE DEAL: Real Betis defender Visus joins Almere

Real Betis defender Ricardo Visus has joined Almere City.

Vises moves to Almere on-loan for the season.

The youngster has also signed a new deal with Betis to 2027.

Betis announced: "Real Betis Balompié and Almere City have reached an agreement for the loan of Ricardo Visus (24 April 2001, Madrid), who recently renewed with the Club until 2027 and will now begin a new adventure in the top Dutch category.

"The Real central defender, who has made four appearances for the first team this season, was a fundamental piece in Betis Deportivo's promotion to the Primera Federation."