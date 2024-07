Barcelona eyeing Borussia Dortmund winger Bynoe-Gittens

Barcelona are eyeing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Daily Sports says Byno-Gittens, 19, is an option for Barcelona this summer.

The English youngster caught the eye of Barca scouts last season.

Bynoe-Gittens responded to the support of former BVB coach Edin Terzic with a goal and six assists in 25 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The winger's contract with Dortmund extends to the summer of 2028.