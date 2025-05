DONE DEAL: Osasuna reach agreement with Leganes defender Rosier

Osasuna have snapped up Leganes fullback Valentin Rosier.

The Frenchman leaves Leganes after their relegation from the Primera this season.

Rosier will join Osasuna in a Bosman transfer with his Leganes deal to expire at the end of June.

The defender has agreed terms over a three-year contract with Osasuna.

Rosier, now 28, is a former France U21 international.