DONE DEAL: Mallorca snap up Villarreal winger Mojica

Real Mallorca have signed Villarreal winger Johan Mojica.

The 31 year-old moves to Mallorca in a permanent transfer, penning a three-year contract.

The Colombian international leaves Villarreal for a €1m fee.

Mojica boasts over more than 100 matches in the Primera Division, as in addition to Villarreal and Osasuna, he has played for Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid, Girona and Elche.