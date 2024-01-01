DONE DEAL: Lenglet delighted with Atletico Madrid move "Simeone improves his centre-backs"

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet moves to Atletico on a season-long loan and was immediately presented to the local press today.

He said, “A lot of pride, it is a huge club. I have played against Atleti in the past, it has always been a suffering. Now I am here looking forward to helping the team."

Asked why Atletico, Lenglet continued: “Many things. The club, its greatness, the squad, the coach (Diego Simeone) ... Many things that make Atleti special. It is a very nice place to work, with competition, with a coach who takes us to a higher level. I'm for all those things.

“I am very excited, I think I can learn a lot. If we look at the past and right now, all the centre-backs that have passed through his hands have grown a lot as players and as people.

“I am here to learn and take another step to help and for myself.”