DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Clermont defender Pelmard

DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Clermont defender Pelmard
Las Palmas have signed French defender Andy Pelmard from Clermont Foot.

Pelmard joins Las Palmas on-loan for the remainder of the season, having spent the first-half of the campaign with Lecce.

He said at his presentation today: "I have played a lot as a central defender, but I can also contribute in other positions.

"I consider myself a fast, modern and intelligent player who understands the game." 

Pelmard also said: "I like the way Las Palmas play. Fast football. You can see that Las Palmas always try to play the same way.

"I can fit into Las Palmas' style, because my profile as a player fits it. I am convinced."

