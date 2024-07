DONE DEAL: Lamela leaves Sevilla for AEK

Erik Lamela has left Sevilla for AEK Athens.

The Argentina international joins AEK in a free transfer after coming off contract at Sevilla.

Now 32, Lamela scored 16 goals and made seven assists in a total of 92 competitive games for Sevilla.

Meanwhile, AEK have also signed Roberto Pereyra from Udinese.

The Argentine, 33, has penned a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.