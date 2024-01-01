DONE DEAL: Girona sign Braga striker Ruiz 'Michel chat convinced me'

Girona have signed SC Braga striker Abel Ruiz.

The 24 year-old joins Girona on a contract to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

He arrives from SC Braga for €8.5m plus the transfer of Gabri Martínez.

The winger, who serves to make the arrival of Abel Ruiz cheaper since his price was close to €12m, goes the other way and will sign for the Portuguese team. Girona will also retain a percentage of a future sale.

Ruiz said, "First, I want to thank the opportunity that has been given to me. I am very happy to be here and now I want to enjoy the experience. For me it was a dream to return to the Spanish League and to a club like Girona, which has had some very good years. I am coming to try to make the club grow.

"There was already some contact since last season. I have been talking to him (coach Michel) and he has shown interest in me. Since last year I had already had in mind to come here.”