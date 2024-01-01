Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Girona sign Braga striker Ruiz 'Michel chat convinced me'

DONE DEAL: Girona sign Braga striker Ruiz 'Michel chat convinced me'
DONE DEAL: Girona sign Braga striker Ruiz 'Michel chat convinced me'
DONE DEAL: Girona sign Braga striker Ruiz 'Michel chat convinced me'LaLiga
Girona have signed SC Braga striker Abel Ruiz.

The 24 year-old joins Girona on a contract to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He arrives from SC Braga for €8.5m plus the transfer of Gabri Martínez.

The winger, who serves to make the arrival of Abel Ruiz cheaper since his price was close to €12m, goes the other way and will sign for the Portuguese team. Girona will also retain a percentage of a future sale.

Ruiz said, "First, I want to thank the opportunity that has been given to me. I am very happy to be here and now I want to enjoy the experience. For me it was a dream to return to the Spanish League and to a club like Girona, which has had some very good years. I am coming to try to make the club grow.

"There was already some contact since last season. I have been talking to him (coach Michel) and he has shown interest in me. Since last year I had already had in mind to come here.”

Mentions
LaLigaRuiz AbelGironaBragaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan watching Barcelona defender Inigo's situation
Barca Atletic coach Marquez drops exit surprise; admits Victor frustration
Tottenham eyeing Man City fullback Couto