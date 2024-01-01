Barcelona president Laporta throws full support behind Deco: Extraordinary work

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reaffirmed his support for sporting director Deco.

Barca have officially denied claims Deco could be pushed out in the coming days. Instead, Laporta congratulated Deco on his summer market work with the arrival Dani Olmo and confirming Pau Victor as a permanent signing.

He said on Tuesday: "If one person has worked to make this possible, it has been Deco, the director of football.

"He and his team have done an extraordinary job renewing the contracts of players from La Masia and who were already integrated into the first team dynamic.

"These are very young players who have blossomed and needed to have their contracts restructured. Deco has done an outstanding job this summer, and has also been crucial for registering the players we needed, what with the departures, loans, and reduction of the sports payroll.

"Now we have a squad with a better market value than in 2021, younger and with more future potential. We have looked to La Masia and only gone to the market when necessary. This makes us more sustainable."