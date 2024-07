DONE DEAL: Getafe sign Real Sociedad fullback Rico

Getafe have signed Real Sociedad fullback Diego Rico.

Rico spent last season on-loan at Getafe and has now signed permanently with the Madrid club.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Getafe CF has made effective the purchase option on Real Sociedad's left back, Diego Rico, who will be a azulón player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2026," read a Getafe statement.

Getafe have paid €1.5m for the defender.

This week, Getafe have also signed Alex Sola from Real Sociedad.