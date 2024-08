DONE DEAL: Getafe sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro

Getafe have signed Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

The Uruguay striker joins Getafe on-loan for the season. The deal doesn't include a permanent option.

Alvaro said briefly after signing last night: "Hello fans, I'm here at Getafe and I can't wait to see you all and enjoy the Coliseum (Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, the stadium).

"Forza Geta."