DONE DEAL: Getafe announce double signing

Getafe have announced two new signings this morning.

Experienced right-back Kiko Femenía and Cameroonian midfielder Yvan Neyou have joined Getafe this week.

Femenía, 34, has signed a two-year contract, until June 30, 2027. He joins Getafe after coming off contract at Villarreal.

Last season, the veteran made 27 appearances as he helped Villarreal qualify for the Champions League.

Neyou, 28, also arrives as a free agent from Leganes.