DONE DEAL: Ex-Arsenal striker Lucas snapped up by PSV

PSV Eindhoven have snapped up former Arsenal and West Ham striker Lucas Perez.

Now 36, Perez terminated his contract with Segunda Division Deportivo La Coruna, so allowing him to move to PSV as a free agent.

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran striker has joined PSV on a contract to the end of the season.

"I can't wait to show myself to the fans and my new teammates," he said. "I'm very ambitious and I'm looking forward to scoring a lot of goals and providing assists. My first impression of the club is very good, I draw energy from the people I've already met."

Lucas played his last competitve game on January 19 with Deportivo La Coruña. He then had his contract terminated for 'personal reasons'.

“PSV realised this straight away and did everything they could to bring me to Eindhoven,” added Lucas. “It did me a lot of good. Unfortunately, for personal reasons, reaching a final agreement took a little longer than expected. I found a solution and I am very grateful that the PSV management remained so patient.”