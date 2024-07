DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Eibar fullback Tejero

Espanyol have snapped up Eibar fullback Alavro Tejero.

Tejero moves to the Primera Division outfit as a free agent after coming off contract at Eibar this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 27 year-old was rated among the best fullbacks outside the LaLiga.

He has penned a one-year deal to 2025 with Espanyol. Tejero is a former Real Madrid youth teamer.