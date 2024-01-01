DONE DEAL: Bayer Leverkusen raid Barcelona for teenage defender Natali

Bayer Leverkusen have raided Barcelona for young signing Andrea Natali.

The 18 year-old Italian has signed a contract with the German champions that runs until the summer of 2027.

"Andrea Natali was a very interesting and highly sought-after player this summer as Italian U17 European champion. We are therefore very happy that he chose Bayer 04," said Bayer sports director Simon Rolfes to the club's website.

"In the long term, he has all the conditions to become an important factor for the Werkself of the future."

Along with Barca, Natali also spent time with AC Milan and Espanyol.