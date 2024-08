DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Nastic whizkid Virgili

Barcelona have signed Nàstic de Tarragona attacker Jan Virgili.

The teen will be registered with Barca's Juvenil A squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Virgili is a right-sided winger and was regarded as the jewel of Nastic's youth team last season.

While playing on the flank, the youngster hit an impressive 18 goals last term.

Virgili, 18, is already training under new Juvenil A coach Juliano Belletti and made his debut last Saturday in Vilafranca.