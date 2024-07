Barcelona eager to set up swap with Girona for Pau Victor

Barcelona are eager to deal in Pau Victor.

The striker has been superb for Barca Atletic this season, firing them to Sunday's promotion playoff final.

Victor has struck 20 goals this season and Barca are eager to hold onto him next season.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are keen to set up a swap deal with Girona involving Oriol Romeu.

The midfielder would return to Girona, having signed for Barca in August, in a straight exchange for Victor.