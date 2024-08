Barcelona release Romeu from tour squad for Girona talks

Barcelona release Romeu from tour squad for Girona talks

Girona are wrapping up a deal for Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Just a year after leaving Girona for Barca, Romeu is set to re-sign with the Catalans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca have announced Romeu has been released from their US tour squad to finalise the transfer.

Mundo Deportivo says he will join Girona on-loan for the new season.

His contract with Barca runs to 2026.