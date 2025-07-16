DONE DEAL: Barcelona goalkeeper Yaakobishvili joins Andorra

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Aron Yaakobishvili has joined Andorra.

Yaakobishvili joins Barca legend Gerard Pique's Andorra on a season-long loan.

The youngster moves to Andorra as they prepare for their return to the Segunda Division.

Having emerged from the Blaugrana youth academy after arriving in 2018 from Atlétic Sant Just, Yaakobishvili is considered one of the most exciting prospects in the Barcelona youth system, so much so that he has already signed a contract until 2028. 

Last season, he alternated between Juvenil A—with whom he won the Liga División de Honor, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Youth League—and Barça Atlétic, for whom he made his debut on matchday six of the Primera RFEF, on September 27, 2024, against Tarazona.

Mentions
