DONE DEAL: Barcelona close deal for Mali teen Diarra

Barcelona have closed the signing of Ibrahim Diarra.

The 18 year-old Malian has signed a contract to 2028 with Barca.

The attacking midfielder moves to Barca from the Africa Foot Academy.

Diarra was cleared to join Barca now that he has turned 18. He will initially be registered with Barca Atletic.

Africa Foot announced: "Ibrahim Diarra, known as Kaka, is leaving for a training course in Barcelona as part of our collaboration with FC Barcelona. We wish him courage and success in this new stage. Stay tuned to follow his exceptional career!"

