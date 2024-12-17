Tribal Football
Barcelona chief Deco meets with Porto winger Varela and agent

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco is chasing a deal for Porto teen Cardoso Varela.

The 16 year-old and his agent met with Barca sports director Deco in Barcelona on the weekend.

Varela's agent is Andy Bara, who also represents Dani Olmo.

Varela is yet to sign pro terms with Porto, so could instead go fulltime with Barca.

Jijantes is reporting: "This signing follows the roadmap established by the 'culé' club in recent years: signing promising players cheaply or at zero cost to facilitate their development and acquire the Barça DNA from a very young age."

 

