DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao re-sign Celta Vigo defender Nunez

Athletic Bilbao have re-signed Celta Vigo defender Unai Nunez.

Nunez arrives on-loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

The defender can be signed permanently for €4m by Athletic.

Nunez had just completed a two season loan with Celta and was signed permanently for €7m. But he is now back at San Mames.

Nunez, 27, has one cap with Spain.