DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao raid Real Sociedad for THIRD youth teamer

Athletic Bilbao have snapped up youngster Ander Ezpeleta.

The 1.9m midfielder joins permanently from Real Sociedad.

Ezpeleta has arrived with the view to eventually making Athletic's B team, Bilbao Athletic.

Athletic have been busy snapping up local youth talent this summer.

Along wth Ezpeleta, Ekain Azkune and Eñaut Lete have also been signed for Bilbao Athletic from La Real.