DONE DEAL: Arouca snap up Celta Vigo defender Fontan

Celta Vigo defender Jose Fontan has left for Arouca.

It was announced last night that Fontan has joined the Portuguese outfit in a free transfer.

Fontan is a former Spain U21 international and spent last season on-loan with FC Cartagena.

He also spent the previous season with Go Ahead Eagles.