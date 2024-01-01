DONE DEAL: AEK complete signing of Lamela

AEK Athens have completed the signing of Erik Lamela.

The midfielder joins AEK in a free transfer from Sevilla, where he came off contract this month.

The Argentine joins AEK where countryman Matias Almeyda is coach.

AEK announced: "Erik Lamela is officially an AEK player, after completing the medical tests he went to the PAE offices at the OPAP Arena and signed his contract."

It's understood Lamela has signed a three-year contract with AEK and will wear the No9 shirt.