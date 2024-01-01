Tribal Football
Deschamps tribute to Atletico Madrid attacker Griezmann: Thank-you for everything, my Grizou
France coach Didier Deschamps has paid tribute to Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann announced yesterday he was retiring from international football.

Deschamps said: "After a long and deep reflection, Antoine has decided to end his magnificent international career. We had a long discussion on this subject recently. Since his debut in the French team, ten years ago, we have maintained a relationship of trust.

"It is never easy to draw a line and say enough to the national team. Especially when we have represented it so well. It takes courage, clarity and honesty and Antoine, in his analysis, has had no shortage of them.

"Even if his career is not over, Antoine was and will remain a monument of French football, one of the greatest players in its history. Beyond his 44 goals and 30 assists, his involvement in the results we have achieved over the last decade is immense.

"Driven by a collective spirit at all times and a rare altruism towards other offensive players, Antoine has always honoured football and our shirt. He has never betrayed.

"Obviously, it is with great emotion that I note his retirement from the national team. It has often been said that Antoine is my favorite: we had in fact established a very strong relationship, which will remain intact.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything, my Grizou."

