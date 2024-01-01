Tribal Football
Depay admits Atletico Madrid frustration
LaLiga
Memphis Depay admitted he was left frustrated by his situation at Atletico Madrid.

The forward has been released by Atletico while with Holland at the Euros.

After getting 90 minutes under his belt in Germany, Depay said: “I’ve been looking for that often this season, ninety minutes. Without a doubt it could have been better at the club where I played. My body needs minutes, I am explosive.

“Maybe it would have been good to have less training minutes and more game minutes. I feel like I have more in my tank.

"I’ve also often decided duels in the last twenty minutes. So there is often more space.”

