Deco cools talk of early contract talks for Barcelona coach Flick

Barcelona chief Deco insists there's no need to enter new contract talks with coach Hansi Flick at this stage in the season.

Flick's deal with Barca runs to 2026.

Deco told Sport: "We have won a title, we have played well and the feeling is good. This is the most important thing, what people want and what the Barça fans need. We are also happy with the work that is being done on a day-to-day basis. From here, if we have to get to a point like this (renewing), it will come.

"I think that now, neither for him nor for us, the priority is to talk about this.

"We're going too fast in everything here, aren't we? Here we go from euphoria to despair in minutes. Of course, when things are going well, it's already happened with other coaches too, who have renewed. It's the natural and normal sequence of a project that works, in which things are on the right track."