De Tomas ends mystery absence with Rayo training return

Raul de Tomas returned to the Rayo Vallecano training pitch yesterday.

While he didn't train with the senior squad, the striker did work on a corresponding pitch working alone.

De Tomás did physical and ball exercises at the Ciudad Deportiva in parallel with the session carried out by the squad, in the first training session of the week in view of the match against Barcelona next Monday.

The striker has been missing for several months, with Rayo insisting only that his absence was due to a "serious illness". De Tomas' situation has led to former teammates seeking answers from Rayo players.

Before Christmas, Rayo coach Inigo Perez had revealed that RDT, as he is known in football, was suffering from "a serious flu" that had prevented him from training. A few days later, after the Copa del Rey tie against Unionistas, Pérez shrouded the striker's case in secrecy: "Regarding his situation, I cannot say anything more than what the president said."

The club's top director, Raúl Martín Presa, had said regarding RDT: "He is not missing at all. He is on sick leave and being monitored by the club's medical services. He has a common illness."

