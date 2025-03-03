De Paul makes clear Atletico Madrid commitment: Club that I love

Rodrigo de Paul says he sees his future at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina midfielder has seen exit rumours fade since the turn of the year.

At today's Champions League media conference, De Paul said: “I always think that the best level is yet to come.

"I am at a club that I love, with values ​​that I share, with a harmonious and hard-working atmosphere and a clear message that we agree on. I enjoy today and I don't think beyond that.

“I always felt important. All roles have a weight, that is why our strength is the group, no role is more valuable than another. I take on what I have to do and I love being challenged. I can give much more and the only way to achieve that is by working.”

On going to Real Madrid tomorrow night, he added: “The analysis is that we are facing Madrid at the Bernabéu. They are the European champions and we are both going to compete. When the match starts, there is no other option than to do what is best for your team.”