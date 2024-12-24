Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question

De Paul: Excitement inside Atletico Madrid being top of table

Carlos Volcano
De Paul: Excitement inside Atletico Madrid being top of table
De Paul: Excitement inside Atletico Madrid being top of tableLaLiga
Rodrigo de Paul admits there's excitement inside Atletico Madrid as they sit top of the LaLiga table at Christmas.

Atletico are a point clear after Sunday's win at Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Paul said, "When you suffer the most, you also enjoy it the most. We faced a great rival. We were playing for the lead. There were many things at stake. We have been working very hard. This is only the result of hard work. It is well deserved that the team closes the year like this.

"To play this type of match you have to be prepared to play and also to suffer. We were up against a very good opponent. I am very happy for the whole team."

He added: "Obviously there is excitement because we are at the top. Satisfaction when work and effort bear fruit. My daughter asks me to celebrate and I do it.

"I'm very happy to be at Atlético. It's an honour to wear this shirt. When things go well, it makes me happy. I hope people are already celebrating in Madrid."

Mentions
LaLigade Paul RodrigoAtl. MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona striker Lewandowski admits struggling confidence
Pedri admits Barcelona players "angry" after Atletico Madrid defeat
Liverpool attacker Diaz warms to Barcelona interest