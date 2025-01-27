De la Fuente signs new Spain contract

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a new contract.

The Euros winner has penned a new deal with RFEF to 2028, which includes a salary improvement.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation has agreed to renew the governing body's confidence in Luis de la Fuente, who will continue to lead the national team as coach until the end of the European Championships to be held in 2028, as reported by the RFEF Board of Directors during the meeting held on Monday 27 January in Las Rozas," the RFEF statement read.

"The coach thus extends his fortunate and unanimously celebrated relationship with the RFEF, which dates back to the beginning of 2013 with his arrival in the lower categories of the national team and which, from 12 December 2022, places De la Fuente at the helm of the senior men's team."

De la Fuente led Spain to their Euros triumph last summer.