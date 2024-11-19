De la Fuente delighted as Spain defeat Switzerland: We win and we win everything

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was delighted with his young team for victory over Nations League opponents Switzerland.

De la Fuente tested many young players on Monday night, as Yeremy Pino, Bryan Gil and Bryan Zaragoza scored for the 3-2 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The coach later said, “We are very happy. It is football like that and we know the high level and equality that exists. We must value so many victories and above all the victory over a great team like Switzerland.

"Before, it was also a great team. The difference is that now we win and we win everything. We are used to competing for the best and having great results. Without thinking about the past. I don't worry about it. I have always said that we have a magnificent present and a wonderful future, thanks to the great footballers that there are in Spain. They are the best in the world.

“They are very good. They are the best players. We know what they give and we have to make them feel comfortable to show their football. The message gets through quickly and we are privileged to have these players.”

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store