Davide Ancelotti explains what Real Madrid 'are missing' under Jose Mourinho

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has offered his insight on a key problem with the current team.

Ancelotti opted to move on when his father Carlo Ancelotti accepted the Brazil national team job in June 2025 as he joined Botafogo as a first head coach role.

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He moved on to Lille this summer and opted to turn down several offers to join Premier League clubs.

Los Blancos have made a solid start to the 2026/27 under the returning Jose Mourinho with six wins from eight games across all competitions - but Ancelotti Jr is concerned by the midfield's output.

"I don't want everything I say about Real Madrid to be interpreted as criticism, but when Modric or Kroos were there, the ball arrived with every run into space.

"I'm not saying the current players don't have that ability. What I'm saying is that to play vertically, you need someone who knows how to deliver the ball.

"You lose something you'll never get back. Kroos was the best player in the world in his position. You can't say 'I need another Kroos', because there isn't one."