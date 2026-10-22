David Raya admits LaLiga 'transfer dream'

Arsenal No.1 David Raya has offered a bold update on his future plans.

The Spain international has developed into one of the world's top goal keepers during his three seasons in North London after initially joining on loan from Brentford in 2023.

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Raya has won three Premier League Golden Gloves and his place as Mikel Arteta's stopper is undisputed at the Emirates Stadium.

On the back of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, Raya has been tentatively linked with a move back to his homeland in future, and the Catalan keeper admitted it's on his mind.

"I'd love to play in LaLiga one day," the 31-year old told Marca.

"Right now, I'm very happy at Arsenal, but it's true I'd love to play in LaLiga one day. It's a very competitive league.

"I'm Spanish and I'd love to play in Spain, that's obvious."

Raya - who has kept 72 clean sheets in 176 Premier League appearances - is under contract at Arsenal until 2028.