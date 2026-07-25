Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund insists that Michael Olise won't be leaving the club this summer.

The 24-year-old has become a bonafide superstar since joining Bayern, scoring 25 goals and providing 28 assists in his 57 games last season.

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Olise had been heavily linked with a mega money move to Real Madrid over the past couple of months, but Freund now insists that won’t be happening.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Freund said: “Olise-Real Madrid? That's not a topic for us at all. He will play an important role for FC Bayern this season again”.

Real Madrid have since moved on to RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande in their hunt for a new winger, and are said to be in talks over a potential €120 million move for the 19-year-old.