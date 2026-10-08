Dani Carvajal demands exit clause as Getafe move hangs in the balance

Former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal still has a slim chance of joining LaLiga side Getafe this month despite initial talks not reaching an agreement.

The veteran defender opted to call time on his career in the Spanish capital at the end of the 2025/26 season, despite being offered a one-year renewal, as per Real Madrid's policy for players aged 30+.

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Carvajal came through the youth system at Los Blancos, before spending a year at Bayer Leverkusen, and then immediately returning to Madrid in 2013.

The 34-year-old went on to win four LaLiga titles and six UEFA Champions League as part of several dominant teams and established himself as a club legend and one of the world's best full-backs across the last decade.

Carvajal has received offers from MLS, the Saudi Pro League and the Qatar Stars League, but his focus has been centred on staying in Spain for family reasons.

Talks over a short-term deal with Getafe until the end of the campaign appeared to be progressing positively, before club president Angel Torres indicated negotiations had broken down: “Everything has fallen apart, there’s nothing left.”

However, Torres has since softened his stance, with the main concern focused on can Getafe afford Carvajal, even on reduced wages.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim they have hit their salary cap for 2026/27 and there's frustration over Carvajal reportedly wanting a clause to leave in January, if a tempting offer coms in for him.