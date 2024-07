Cuenca pens new Real Madrid contract

David Cuenca has signed a new deal with Real Madrid.

The defender has penned terms to 2026.

The 22 year-old was a regular with Real Madrid C last season and will be promoted to Raul's Castilla squad for the new season.

Cuenca alternated matches with Pau Quesada's Madrid C and with Castilla last season.

He will now become a permanent member of Castilla.