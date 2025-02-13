Cubarsi to sign new Barcelona contract today

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona have secured an agreement with Pau Cubarsi over a new contract.

Cubarsí, 18, has signed a new contract with Barcelona today,.

In May last year,  Cubarsí extended his contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027. Because the centre-back was a minor at the time, he could not sign for more than three years.

The Spain defender turned 18 in January and can now sign a longer contract.

Cubarsí and Barcelona have agreed on a contract until the summer of 2029 and he inked terms today.

