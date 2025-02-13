Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah committing to Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah committing to BarcelonaLaLiga
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is committing to Barcelona for next season.

The Germany defender has been clear that he will not extend his contract, with his deal running down this season.

For several months, Spanish sources have reported that Barcelona had practically won the tug-of-war over Tah.

And now Mundo Deportivo reports Tah will be Barcelona's first signing for next season.

Tah has always made it clear he wanted to join Barcelona and so rejected several other offers, including from Bayern Munich.

However, Barcelona and Tah are not yet in full agreement. The player's representatives will travel to Catalonia soon to finalise negotiations.

