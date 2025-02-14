Cubarsi delighted penning new Barcelona contract

Pau Cubarsi is delighted signing a new contract with Barcelona.

The Spain defender has penned a new deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cubarsi said, "I am very happy to renew with the club of my life, which has given me everything. It is an honour. Being a Barça player is a unique feeling that cannot be defined with words.

"I have all the ambition in the world, because this club asks for it, you have to think about winning all the games and all the titles possible.

"We will give our all."