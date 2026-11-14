LaLiga star admits 'Barcelona is in my heart' after transfer question

Villarreal hotshot Georges Mikautadze has dropped a major hint that he could be tempted by a future transfer move to Barcelona.

His name was linked with a summer switch to Catalonia, after the defending LaLiga champions missed out on Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez .

Advertisement Advertisement

The Georgia international eventually remained in place with the Yellow Submarine, after finishing as their op scorer with 15 goals across all competitions, with the club landing a UEFA Champions League qualification place as a result.

However, as part of an interview with DAZN, Mikautadze was asked directly about Barcelona's interest in him last summer, and the player was clear over his affection for Hansi Flick's team.

"It’s flattering. Barca is the club of my heart. I’ve watched them play since I was little. I still watch their matches now.

"I have to keep working to have the opportunity to join a great club like that. I think I have the qualities to become one of the best strikers in LaLiga."