Croatia powerbrokers Dalic, Kustic pay glorious tribute to departing Real Madrid great Modric

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has paid tribute to departing Real Madrid great Luka Modric.

It's been announced Modric will leave Real when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Modric and Dalic expect the Ballon d'Or winner to play on next season, given it will be a World Cup year.

Dalic stated, "Luka is one of the most beautiful stories in football, if we consider where he comes from and where he has arrived. On Saturday, a packed Santiago Bernabéu will welcome him as one of the greatest players that the fans have ever seen in the shirt of the most successful club in the world, an incredible scenario for a boy from the hinterland of Zadar, in our little Croatia.

"All those successes, trophies, respect from teammates, coaches, opponents and fans around the world, all the compliments, praise and admiration: he deserved it all, with his work, his personality and his character. His football talent is exceptional, but his passion for football and for winning, his willingness to sacrifice for the team, his vision and his head made him a Ballon d'Or winner and a great of world football.

"I can't wait to see him at the meeting in Rijeka and we will all support him in this new phase of his football journey, no matter what Luka chooses. Of course, I see him as the captain of our national team in the coming period, until the 2026 World Cup."

Absolute legend

The president of the Croatian Federation, Marijan Kustić, is of the same opinion.

He declared: "Luka leaves Real Madrid as an absolute legend of the greatest club in the world. His contribution to the immense success of Real Madrid was immeasurable and, in addition to his unsurpassed qualities as a player, he won over all Real Madrid fans and football fans around the world with his exemplary behavior and winning character.

"He has become one of the greatest of Real Madrid, but also one of the best midfielders of all time, so I am sure that he will receive an unprecedented and deserved ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

"Luka deserved to continue choosing his footballing path, in which he will have our full support, and as president of the Association I hope - and deeply believe - that as captain he will lead our national team to the 2026 World Cup."